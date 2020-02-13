Soviet-Armenian intelligence officer Alexey Botyan dies at 103

Alexey Botyan, a legendary Soviet-Armenian intelligence agent who rescued Krakow during the 1945 Nazi occupatiom, has died at age 103 in Russia.

He passed away around 1:30 on Thursday, TASS news agency reports, citing the Foreign Intelligence Service.

At the peak of his career, Liuetenant Alyosha (the nickname he was usually referred to by the local residents) realized what he considered to be the major achievement of his lifetime. He managed to dertail the Nazi plot of exploding the dam on River Dunayets, averting a major flood calculated to bring about the city’s destruction.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/02/13/aleksey-botian/3209719

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...