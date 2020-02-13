Modern-day terrorists are successors of Armenian Genocide perpetrators, says Syrian Ambassador | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Syria to Armenia Mohammad Haj Ibrahim says the terrorists who are currently active in Syria are the successors of the perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide which was organized by the Ottoman Empire in the beginning of the 20th century.

“Today’s terrorist organizations, who are committing horrifying acts against the Syrian people, are the grandchildren of those who committed genocide against the Armenians and others in the past,” the Ambassador said at a news conference in Yerevan on February 13.

“When during the Armenian Genocide the Armenians reached Syria, they formed an integral part of the Syrian society, they safely resumed their life in Syria – preserving their identity, religion, studying in Armenian schools. There are numerous churches which are eternalizing the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, most importantly the Armenian Genocide Memorial Church in Deir ez-Zor, the Forty Martyrs’ Church in Aleppo, as well as the Holy Martyrs of Armenian Genocide square in Damascus”, the ambassador said.

Speaking about the Syrian parliament’s unanimous adoption of the Armenian Genocide resolution, the Ambassador said that Syria has always commemorated the memory of the victims of the massacres against the Armenians.

“This issue has been studied long time ago, and the Syrian Government has treated with utmost respect the Syrians who have Armenian roots. They have always been an integral part of the Syrian society. The Armenian pogroms have always been commemorated in Syria, through the events held in the Armenian-populated regions,” he said.

