Armenia to be represented at European Film Market in separate pavilion

Armenia will be represented at the European Film Market (EFM) in a separate pavilion for the first time this year.

The European Film Market, which is scheduled for February 20-27 and is organized annually on the sidelines of the Berlinale (the Berlin International Film Festival), is the third largest film market in the world, the National Cinema Center of Armenia reported.

Art Director of the National Cinema Center of Armenia Melik Karapetyan, who also coordinates the Armenian pavilion at the Berlinale film market, on Tuesday unveiled the details of the works to be organized by the Armenian pavilion at the film market, adding producers and directors had also been invited to present their films and film projects during the event.

The Armenian pavilion will enable Armenian film producers and directors to more effectively organize their work at the film market (meetings, presentations, events, etc.).

Special for the European Film Market the National Cinema Center has published a catalog which includes the names of all filmmakers who have confirmed their participation in the film market and provided relevant materials on the films and film projects to be presented by them.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/02/12/Armenia-European-Film-Market/2237756

