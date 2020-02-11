On the occasion of the 9th anniversary of the Government of Western Armenia

The formation of the Government of Western Armenia is not an end in itself

On the occasion of the 9th anniversary of the Government of Western Armenia

The formation of the Government of Western Armenia (and not only the government, but also the entire state system, as well as the parliament and the presidential system) was originally intended in 1918-1920 to protect the rights granted to the Armenian people by the international community.

The process of forming a Government began in 2001, February 4. Formation of the Parliament of Western Armenia and the Presidential System began in 2014. The first session of the 1st convocation was held on January 18-20, 2014.

The principles and provisions of the Declaration on the rights of indigenous peoples (September 13, 2007) provided the legal and political basis for the formation of the Republic of Western Armenia, on the basis of which was formed a system of national identity and citizenship of the Armenians of Western Armenia and the Republic of Western Armenia (Armenia), along with the legal, political and state system. In accordance with an Article 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Republic of Western Armenia (the State of Armenia) has created all branches of authorities – the National Assembly (Parliament), the Government and the institute of Presidency.

In November 2013, the first online parliamentary elections were held in Western Armenia. About 18 thousand voters from 41 countries took part in the elections, 64 deputies were elected.

The 2nd convocation was held on September 1-5, 2018. 51,505 voters from 47 countries took part in the elections of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Western Armenia, and 101 deputies were elected.

At present, Radik Khamoyan is the President of the Republic of Western Armenia, Tigran Pashabezyan is the Prime Minister, Armen Ter-Sarkisyan is the Chairman of the National Assembly (Parliament).

Since 2014, the full name of the state system of Western Armenia is the Republic of Western Armenia (Armenia).

We mention, among other, those decisions on the implementation of which all the activities of the state system of Western Armenia are directed:

Decree of the Government of Russia (Council of People’s Commissars of Russia) “On Turkish Armenia” (On Western Armenia) dated January 11, 1918;

Decision of the Supreme Council of the Union States during the Paris Conference on the recognition of the de facto independence of the State of Armenia dated January 19, 1920;

Decision of the Supreme Council of the Union States on the recognition de jure of the independence of the State of Armenia dated May 11, 1920;

Declaration of independence of Armenian Cilicia dated August 4, 1920;

Discussion of the mandate of Armenia, held in the US Senate May 29 – June 1, 1920, meaning that the United States de facto recognized the right and title of the Armenian state in relation to the Armenian territories, thereby invalidating the right and title of the Ottoman Empire in relation to these territories;

The Sevres Peace Treaty (Articles 88-93 of which concern the State of Armenia) dated August 10, 1920;

The Arbitral Award of the 28th US President Woodrow Wilson, dated November 22, 1920, on the establishment of the state border between Turkey and Armenia, on the landing borders of Armenia to the sea and on the demilitarization of Turkish territories adjacent to the Armenian border.

Based on these considerations, the Republic of Western Armenia (Armenia) sent the following Statements to the UN in 2018 and 2019:

Application for the entry of the Republic of Western Armenia (the State of Armenia) into the membership of the United Nations dated May 25, 2018:

Statement of the Republic of Western Armenia (the State of Armenia) dated May 29, 2018 “On the implementation of the Arbitral Award of the 28th President of the United States of America Woodrow Wilson of November 22, 1920 “The Decision of the President of the United States of America Woodrow Wilson on establishing a state border between Turkey and Armenia, on landing borders of Armenia to the sea and the demilitarization of the Turkish territories adjacent to the Armenian border ”, calling for the establishment of the Republic of Western Armenia (the State of Armenia) within the territories established by Arbitral Award of the 28th US President Woodrow Wilson;

Statement of the Republic of Western Armenia (the State of Armenia) “On the demilitarization of the territories of Western Armenia and Cilicia and the withdrawal of the occupying forces of the Republic of Turkey from there” dated November 20, 2018;

Statement of the Republic of Western Armenia (the State of Armenia) “On the demarcation of the border between the State of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan” dated August 7, 2019.

In fact, this is an opportunity and a means of best protecting the Republic of Armenia, the Artsakh Republic and the Armenian communities of the Middle East from existing threats and challenges.

Naturally, this is an opportunity and a means to make every effort to bring to life and realize all the rights given to the Armenian people. This is an opportunity and a means to achieve a fair and final settlement of the Armenian cause, suspended for more than 100 years.

Tigran Pashabezyan

Prime Minister of the Republic of Western Armenia (Armenia)

February 4, 2020

———————-

We congratulate the citizens of Western Armenia, the officials of the Republic of Western Armenia (Armenia) and the deputies of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Western Armenia on the 9th anniversary of the formation of the Government of Western Armenia. We are together. Together we will achieve success and victory.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...