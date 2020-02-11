National Gallery of Armenia to host exhibition of Dali, Picasso

The National Gallery of Armenia will host an exhibition of works by prominent Spanish artists Salvador Dali, one of the founders of the surrealist movement, and Pablo Picasso, the founder of the Cubism movement.

Speaking to Panorama.am, Anush Nikoghosya, the head of the Public Relations Department of the National Gallery, said the gallery is preparing to open a large-scale, temporary exhibition entitled “Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso”, but she could not unveil specific timeframes.

“Works will be brought from Moscow’s private collection. They will remain in the National Gallery for around two months,” Nikoghosyan said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/02/11/National-Gallery-of-Armenia-Dali-Picasso/2237256

