Abdullah II: Armenian community of Jordan is of tremendous importance

YEREVAN. – The Armenian community of Jordan is historically of tremendous importance for our country, King of Jordan Abdullah II told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ahead of their meeting in Yerevan on Tuesday.

“You play an important role in the region and obviously in my country; in Jerusalem and the West Bank,” he said.

King Abdullah II said he is in Armenia to celebrate 100 years of special relationship between Jordan and “the Armenians who have suffered in the region”.

“I think we are working very closely together to look with brightness and excitement to the next 100 years of our relationship,” he added.

The King of Jordan said he had met with the representatives of private sector who are very excited about the possibilities of building the bridges of cooperation between the countries.

“So I think we have a lot of work to do and I am optimistic,” he added.

https://news.am/eng/news/559666.html

