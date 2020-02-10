Yerevan preparing to host trilateral Armenia-Greece-Cyprus Summit

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On February 8, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

During the phone conversation, the Foreign Ministers touched upon a wide range of issues on bilateral Armenian-Greek agenda.

Underscoring the importance of Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral platform in strengthening the established partnership and regional cooperation between the countries, the Foreign Ministers touched upon the preparations of Armenia-Greece-Cyprus Summit to be held in Yerevan.

The counterparts exchanged views on international and regional urgent issues.

In June 2014 the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Armenia agreed that their respective heads of state would meet at a trilateral summit in Armenia, adding that the purpose for the cooperation is to promote peace, stability and prosperity through enhanced political dialogue.

