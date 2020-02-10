Pope to Visit Malta & Gozo in May

Announced Today by Vatican

DEBORAH CASTELLANO LUBOV

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis will travel to Malta and Gozo in May.

Holy See Press Office Director, Matteo Bruni, said that the journey is scheduled to take place on May 31.

“Welcoming the invitation of the President of the Republic of Malta, the Authorities and the Catholic Church of the Country,” Bruni said in a statement, “His Holiness Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Journey to Malta and Gozo on May 31, 2020.”

“The program of the journey will be published at a later stage,” he said.

