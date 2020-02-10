Erdogan Visited Armenian-Turkish Lawmaker who Undertakes a Course of Treatment at Home

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday visited lawmaker of the Turkish Parliament Markar Esayan who undertakes a long-term course of treatment at home, News.am reports referring to the Twitter page of the Turkish President’s Press Service.

Yesayan announced about the visit of Erdogan on Twitter, thanking the Turkish leader.

Markar Esayan is an Armenian-Turkish deputy from Justice and Development Party, led by Erdogan.

He has announced about his treatment on October 19, 2019.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/79738/erdogan-visited-armenian-turkish-lawmaker-who-undertakes-a-course-of-treatment-at-home.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...