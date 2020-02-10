Archbishop Sepuh Sargsyan: Iranian-Armenians support Islamic Revolution

Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Tehran, Archbishop Sepuh Sargsyan has declared that the Armenians of Iran, as an integral part of Iranian society, support the Islamic Revolution, reports IRNA.

In his message dedicated to the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the archbishop stated that the Iranians celebrate the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution every year and that it was a turning point in history. He also stated that the Armenians of Iran also defended their homeland and fought against Iran’s enemy during the war that Iraq had imposed on Iran.

