Referendum on Constitutional amendments to take place on April 5

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on scheduling the referendum on Constitutional amendments for April 5, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

”We will say ”yes” to the revolution, to freedom and to bright future on April 5, and will slam the door in the face of corruption”, he wrote.

The bill on putting Constitutional amendments to a referendum was adopted by the parliament of Armenia on February 6, and was submitted to the President’s Office on February 7. The press service of the President’s Office informed that following the mentioned procedures, the President’s powers are limited only to scheduling the day of the referendum.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1004233/

