Armenia will hold a referendum on constitutional changes on April 5. A corresponding decree has been signed by President Armen Sarkissian.

The decree is based on February 6th decision of the National Assembly to put the draft amendments to the Constitution on a referendum and complies with Article 12.1 of the Law on Referendum.

The decree comes into force the day after its publication.

