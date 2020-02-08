Yerevan ramps up funding for chess schools

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan has increased funding for the city’s chess schools for 2020, Yerevan Chess Federation Chairman Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, who is also a parliamentary majority lawmaker and head of the Parliamentary Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Sport and Youth Affairs said in a statement on social media.

In 2020, coaches at the chess schools will get 60% higher salaries, while the wages of administrative staffers have been raised 25%.

A total of 285,000,000 drams is allocated by the City of Yerevan to the chess schools for 2020.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1004186.htpml

