Obituary: Ara Alex Christianian

Ara Alex Christianian, 52, of Denver, Colorado passed away peacefully from pancreatic cancer on January 27, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Alex was born on December 6, 1967 in Beirut, Lebanon, to Kaloust and Aroussiag Christianian.

Alex and his family moved to Boulder, Colorado, from Lebanon in 1978 when he was ten years old and English became his fourth language. He attended Fairview High School, and went on to graduate from the University of Colorado with a BA in Marketing and Political Science.

In 1980, Alex’s family acquired Mike’s Camera, a small photography store in Boulder, and Alex soon began what would be a long and gratifying career in this business that he grew together with his family. In recent years, he, with his brother and business partner, Jirair, expanded the business in Colorado, and into the San Francisco Bay area. Alex served on several advisory boards in the photographic industry and was a long-term member of the Board of Directors of the Photographic Research Organization (PRO), the industry’s leading buying group. He was also a member of PRO’s Executive Committee and its Secretary.

Alex loved life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was passionate about travel and had epic adventures exploring the world with friends and family. He traveled to every continent except Antarctica. One of his bravest adventures consisted of being the only adult with six of his young nieces and nephews, when he took them on a tour of Italy.

His love of family and friends was exemplary, as was his enormous generosity. He was a committed patron of the arts and was devoted to providing support to people with serious illnesses through his philanthropy. He will be remembered for his fierce loyalty, grace and thoughtfulness to all those he loved.

He is survived by his mother Aroussiag (Balian) Christianian, his sister Arpie and husband Steve Chucovich, his brother Jirair and wife Aline (Semerdjian), his brother Vahe and wife Kim (Herosian), and his nieces and nephews, Arek and Garen Chucovich, Ani, Lena, and Zaven Christianian, Alik, Viken, Nyree, and Sarine Christianian.

A private family funeral service was held at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church in Douglaston, NY, on Monday, February 3, 2020, followed by burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery, in Flushing, NY. A Celebration of Life will take place in Colorado in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the following non-profit organizations in his memory: Armenians of Colorado School Fund – 1373 Grant Street, Denver, CO 80203 armeniansofcolorado.org or Project Angel Heart – 4950 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80216 projectangelheart.org

