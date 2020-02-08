Ecumenical Patriarch invited Archbishop of Cyprus for Sunday of Orthodoxy

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew invited Archbishop Chrysostomos of Cyprus to concelebrate the Divine Liturgy on the Feast of Orthodoxy (Sunday of Orthodoxy).

As the Head of the Church of Cyprus stated on Cypriot television, he received a call from the Ecumenical Patriarch, who expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery and at the same time he invited him to concelebrate the Divine Liturgy on the Feast of Orthodoxy, that is on March 8th.

The invitation from the Ecumenical Patriarch is of particular importance, as the Church of Cyprus gained autocephaly at the Council of Ephesus in 431 AD.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/ecumenical-patriarch-invited-archbishop-of-cyprus-for-feast-of-orthodoxy/

