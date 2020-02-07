Western Prelacy Lends Support to Lebanese-Armenian Community

Taking into account the recent economic crisis in Lebanon, and as a show of support and solidarity to the Armenian community in Lebanon, Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and the Religious and Executive Councils announce that the Western Prelacy has donated a sum of $25,000 to the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia and the Armenian Prelacy of Lebanon for social services needs.

“Any crisis faced by any of our communities is a crisis for us all, and the Armenian people have always approached such crises with united and immediate efforts,” stated the Prelate, expressing hope that our people will once again lend their support to the Armenians in Lebanon.

http://asbarez.com/191444/western-prelacy-lends-support-to-lebanese-armenian-community/

