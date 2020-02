Virtuoso violinists to pay tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Versailles

On April 24, three virtuoso artists will pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide by performing the works of Komitas, Aram Khachaturian and Arno Babajanyan during a concert to be held at the Royal Chapel in Versailles, as reported on the Twitter blog of Opera Royal.

https://news.am/eng/news/559063.html

