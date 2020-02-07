Henrikh Mkhitaryan returns from Injury

A.S. Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has recovered from the injury and is available for Friday’s Serie A meeting with Bologna.

The match starts at 11:45pm Yerevan time.

The Armenian international has been out for over 25 days due to a left thigh injury he picked up during the team’s 2-0 loss against Torino on January 5.

Mkhitaryan has made 14 appearances so far this season for the Giallorossi, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/02/07/Henrikh-Mkhitaryan/2235404

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...