Armenia to conclude document defining legal framework for cooperation with Europol

During the working visit to The Hague, Minister of Justice of Armenia today had a meeting with Executive Director of Europol Catherine de Bolle at the headquarters of Europol.

Catherine de Bolle gladly stated that, taking into consideration the significant progress that Armenia has made in a short period of time, the member states of the European Union have expressed their agreement over the proposal to conclude with Armenia a document defining the legal framework for cooperation within the scope of the mandate of Europol.

Minister Badasyan presented Armenia’s reforms agenda and focused on the figures in the fight against corruption, as well as the government’s vision for and specific actions targeted at the establishment of specialized institutions and reforms in the criminal justice system and police reforms, and the colleagues of Europol welcomed the active involvement of EU institutions in the sector-specific reforms.

The justice minister and Europol’s executive director agreed on the approximate time limits for conclusion of the legal framework for cooperation between Armenia and Europol. Minister Rustam Badasyan also invited Executive Director of Europol Catherine de Bolle to Armenia to consider new agreements for future cooperation.

https://news.am/eng/news/559056.html

