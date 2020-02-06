National Agenda party concerned over attempts to ‘overthrow constitutional order’ in Armenia

With their proposal for constitutional reforms, the Armenian authorities have embarked on a plan to overthrow the constitutional order in an apparent effort to downgrade the high court, depriving it of its fundamental powers, the National Agenda party says in a statement.

In the public call on Thursday, the party expresses concern over the proposed amendments to the National Assembly’s Rules of Procedure, the law ″On the Constitutional Court″ and the law ″On Referendum″, calling upon the authorities to end the practice to avoid ″adventurous scenarios″.

″The principle to ensure the ongoing functioning of the Constitutional Court– in case of a change of the political authorities – stems directly from the essence of the Constitution itself and must be therefore respected as an important democratic achievement. Any action by the authorities to change it is a challenge to rule of law and the principles for the speration of powers and checks and balances, containing additionally major threats to our country’s future development. It threatenes the country with self-isolation which, in turn, is fraught with extremely serious challenges and instabilities on the domestic political arena,″ reads part of the statement.

National Agenda also urges the political forces and individual citizens ″concerned about the country’s future″ to unite ″to fight the adventurous experience″ with consolidated efforts.

Tert

