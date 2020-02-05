State Senator Scott Wilk Announces Scholarships for Armenian Genocide Awareness Efforts

SACRAMENTO — State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Tuesday that the California Armenian Legislative Caucus is set to hold two different scholarship contests for the 2020 commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.

California high school students in grades 9-12 are invited to participate in both an essay contest and a visual arts contest to help “increase greater awareness of the Armenian Genocide on its anniversary,” according to officials.

In both categories, first place is set to receive $1,000, second place is set to receive $750 and third place is set to receive $500, according to state officials.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is set to contact winners directly and announce their names on April 16, according to officials.

“In addition to the scholarships, the winners will also receive a trip to Sacramento for a press conference, where they will be acknowledged by the California Armenian Legislative Caucus during the Caucus’ annual Armenian Advocacy Day on April 27,” reads a statement from Wilk’s office.

Original artwork is set to be requested from visual arts applicants for display in the California State Capitol if they are selected as a finalist, according to officials.

The submission deadline for both contests is scheduled for April 6.

https://massispost.com/2020/02/state-senator-scott-wilk-announces-scholarships-for-armenian-genocide-awareness-efforts/

