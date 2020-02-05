American Blogger about His Impressions of Visiting Artsakh (video)

David Hoffman, a well-known blogger from the US city of Miami, has posted a video on his YouTube page about traveling to Armenia from Artsakh.

My first impressions of Artsakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, is that it was very wild and beautiful. We passed through a really tight gorge with huge rocks on either side, trees, and the road was rally thin. There was also a river! It was so different from Armenia. After arriving in Nagorno-Karabakh, we tried a local, traditional bread called jingalov. It means ”bunch of greens.” They use 17 types of local greens in it. They tasted like spinach and kale. It’s super light and healthy. I loved it! It was the greenest bread I’d ever had!”’, Hoffman says.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/79597/american-blogger-about-his-impressions-of-visiting-artsakh-video.html

