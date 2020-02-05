105-year-old man receives Armenian citizenship

105-year-old Nurhan has received an Armenian citizenship on Wednesday, the head of Passport and Visa Department of the Armenian Police Mnatsakan Bichkhchyan informed on his Facebook page.

“Nurhan was born in 1915 in Western Armenia. He holds citizenship of Italy and has recently applied for an Armenian passport. We accepted the application and the necessary documentation on an exceptional basis at his apartment without inviting him to the relevant department,” the head of the Passport and Visa Department said, adding: “We wish him a long life and robust health.”

Panorama.AM

