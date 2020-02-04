Zareh Sinanyan Meets With Armenian Community Of Tbilisi

During his working visit to Georgia, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia Zareh Sinanyan paid a visit to the Holy Etchmiadzin Church in the Havlabar district of Tbilisi, News.am reports. Vicar of the Prelacy of the Georgian-Armenian Diocese, Archimandrite Kirakos Davtyan talked about the capital renovation at Holy Etchmiadzin Church and the Church’s religious and cultural activities. Afterwards, the Commissioner visited Hayartun Educational, Cultural and Youth Center where head of the Center Yevgenya Markosyan introduced the guests to the Center’s pre-school, one-day Armenian schools, as well as the choir, the dance group and the singing and national instruments clubs.

Later, at Hayartun Center, the High Commissioner had a meeting with members of the local Armenian community. Greeting the attendees, Zareh Sinanyan talked about the directions for and priorities of the Armenia-Diaspora partnership. Touching upon the Georgian-Armenian community, he stressed that the community does everything it can to preserve the Armenian identity and talked about several community-related issues and the importance of the solution to those issues. The participants of the meeting asked the High Commissioner several questions that were mainly related to preservation of the Armenian identity, teaching of Armenian, cultural programs and initiatives, repatriation and the role of the Armenian community in Georgian-Armenian interstate relations.

Today Zareh Sinanyan will head to Akhaltskha wherehe will have a meeting with the local Armenian community and Governor of Samtskhe-Javakhk Besik Amiranashvili and will visit Armenian School #3, the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church and Tshughrut village. On the last day of his visit, the Commissioner will have meetings with the Armenians of Akhalkalak and Ninotsminda, will visit the Holy Cross Church, Armath Engineering Laboratory, the culture home in Ninotsminda and Gandza village.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/79545/zareh-sinanyan-meets-with-armenian-community-of-tbilisi.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...