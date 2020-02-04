EBRD Annual Meeting 2021 to be held in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The 2021 Annual Meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will be held in Yerevan, Armenia, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said on Facebook.

“We have just received the decision of the EBRD Board of Governors. We are happy to announce that Yerevan has been chosen as the venue for the EBRD Annual Meeting 2021.

The Annual Meeting is one of the key events of the Bank. This means that in spring 2021 Armenia will be under spotlight of EBRD 69 member states and other guests. This is an important achievement and a worthy assessment of the progress made by Armenia in political and economic sectors.

And starting from now we begin working for holding this event at the highest level”, the Armenian deputy PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1003543/

