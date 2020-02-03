Pianist Nara Avetisyan in Concert at Fresno State

FRESNO — Nara Avetisyan will perform in concert as part of the “Young Armenian Talent” series of the Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concert Series at Fresno State. The performance will take place at 7:30PM on Friday, February 28 in the Concert Hall on the Fresno State campus. Avetisyan will be performing works by Händel, Zakarian, Granados, Babadjanian, and Prokofiev.

The concert is co-sponsored by the Armenian Studies Program of Fresno State and the Thomas A. Kooyumjian Family Foundation.

Born in Yerevan into an artistic family, Nara Avetisyan is currently completing her Doctorate in Piano Performance at Stony Brook University in New York. Prize winner at competitions in the United States, Armenia, Italy, Greece, and Lithuania, she has garnered accolades for her performances as recitalist, soloist with orchestras, and chamber music partner at concert halls in Vienna, Munich, Geneva, London, Monaco, São Paulo, Sochi, Boston, and Los Angeles.

General tickets for the Concert are available for $25 per person, for seniors at $18 per person, and students $5 per person. Ticket reservations for the Concert may be made by calling 278-2337.

Tickets may also be purchased online at the following website: http://www.keyboardconcerts.com/events/season-48/michael-krikorian/.

Free parking will be available in Lot P1 (Shaw and Maple entrance to campus). For more information please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669 or visit fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies.

