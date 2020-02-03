Coronavirus: Vatican Sends Hundreds of Thousands of Masks to China

Initiative of the Vatican Pharmacy and of the Pope’s Almoner

ANNE KURIAN

The Vatican sent 600-700,000 respiratory masks to China, to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic, stated a press release on February 3, 2020.

According to the latest assessment, the virus has infected some 17,480 people and caused 362 deaths since last December. The Pope’s Almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the Vatican Pharmacy and the Missionary Center of the Chinese Church in Italy, promoted the Vatican’s initiative of solidarity.

According to remarks of the Vice-Director Pontifical Urban College, Vincenzo Han Duo, reported by the Chinese newspaper “Global Times,” the Vatican dispatched the masks to the airport, which were then sent to the province of Hubei, the epicenter of the virus, as well as to the provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian.

There is “no alert” at the Vatican or any “restrictive measures” regarding the new virus, which appeared in China and has already spread to some 15 countries, specified the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni.

https://zenit.org/articles/coronavirus-vatican-sends-hundreds-of-thousands-of-masks-to-china/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...