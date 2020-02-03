ANCA-WR Endorses Janjigian for Texas Congressional Race

GLENDALE—The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region has endorsed Dan Janjigian in his campaign for Texas’s 31st Congressional District, running against John Carter – one of the few members of Congress to not vote on H.Res.296 recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

“As the grandson of Armenian Genocide survivors, Dan Janjigian is committed to continuing the work started with congressional recognition of the Armenian Genocide to ensure justice for the victims and survivors of this horrific crime against humanity,” said Chair of the ANCA-WR Board of Directors Nora Hovsepian, Esq.

“Mr. Janjigian has been a proud and active member of the Armenian-American community. From representing Armenia in the 2002 Olympics, to his advocacy and community organization on H.Res.296, Janjigian has consistently used his public profile to raise awareness for the Armenian Cause and empower our community,” she continued.

Dan Janjigian first entered the public spotlight when he competed in the two-man bobsleigh event at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City representing Armenia. Janjigian’s inspirational campaign garnered national media attention, bringing an unprecedented level of visibility to Armenia and the Armenian-American community. Janjigian holds dual citizenship with Armenia and the United States.

“I want to personally thank the ANCA-WR for its endorsement of our campaign and for the work they do for Armenian community. I am truly honored, as this endorsement is one of the most significant and meaningful that I could hope to expect. So much of what’s shaped me has come from my Armenian heritage, my family, and my love of our growing Armenian community,” remarked Janjigian.

Janjigian’s public profile continued to expand as an actor, appearing in the cult phenomenon “The Room” – later adapted into “The Disaster Artist” which received a wide release in theaters across the country where he was portrayed by Zac Efron.

Born in Chicago, Dan Janjigian grew up in Northern California where his family were closely involved in the local Armenian community and ran the iconic Armenian Gourmet, an Armenian restaurant in the South Bay serving customers for over 40 years.

For the last 15 years, Janjigian has lived in Austin, Texas working as a management consultant in the health sector, working individually with over 15,000 families going through healthcare catastrophes. In addition to representing the Armenian American community in Congress and fighting for justice for the Armenian Genocide, Janjigian’s priorities include action on climate change, healthcare reform, and immigration reform – noting that this was motivated by observing the valuable contributions families such as his own and those from across the Armenian community have made to the United States.

The Texas Democratic Primaries will be held on March 3rd. To support Dan Janjigian, visit his website or follow his campaign on Facebook.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.

http://asbarez.com/191220/anca-wr-endorses-dan-janjigian-for-texass-31st-congressional-district/

