Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Abu Dhabi

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew departs for the United Arab Emirates tomorrow, Monday, February 3, following an official invitation to attend an interfaith meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The Ecumenical Patriarch will be accompanied by the Metropolitans Emmanuel of France and Ignatios of Demetrias as well as by Father Aetios. On Tuesday morning, February 4, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is scheduled to meet Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who will visit the United Arab Emirates on the same day.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/ecumenical-patriarch-bartholomew-to-visit-abu-dhabi/?fbclid=IwAR25aotT0_WxzuZhsvjNiXYaJmLs-YcyLfDg98NlI2ilfNruhWWtyah7EuI

