Armenia temporarily suspends visa-free travel with China – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia will temporarily suspend the visa-free regime with China between February 1 and March 31, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informs.

The decision is connected with the fast-spreading outbreak of coronavirus in China.

The visa-free travel between Armenia and China came into force on January 19, 2020.

An inter-departmental commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan has been set up to prevent the spreading of coronavirus in Armenia.

The commission has been given three days to present a summary of the current situation and the work being done.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...