Talks between Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs ended in Geneva

The meeting between Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Foreign Minister Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov ended in Geneva. As Spokeswoman of Armenia’s MFA Anna Naghdalyan wrote on her Facebook page, the meeting was initiated and attended by OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schoffer (U.S.) as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

To note, the meeting between the two ministers had started on Wednesday and lasted for 8 hours. The talks then resumed on Thursday morning.

Panorama.AM

