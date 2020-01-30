Greek MEP rips Turkish flag during EP session

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Greek Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Ioannis Lagos ripped the Turkish flag during the plenary debate on migrants, ARMENPRESS reports Ermenihaber informs.

The Greek MEP referred to the situation of the migrants who have found shelter at the Greek islands, adding that Turkey is able to do what it wants to do.

“We don’t hear anybody talk about the situation of Greek citizens. Everybody talks about migrants. What about the rights of the Greek citizens?” the MEP said.

Lagos said that 70% of Greek citizens are against illegal migration and that they are being attacked by the migrants.

“On the one hand, there is Turkey, which is doing whatever it wants to do,” Lagos said, ripping a piece of paper with the Turkish flag printed on it. He said they need to put an end to the migrant flow.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1003169/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...