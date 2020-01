Communication of Ecumenical Patriarch with Metropolitan of Imbros

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressed his interest in the health condition of Metropolitan Kyrillos of Imbros and Tenedos.

The Ecumenical Patriarch contacted the Ҫanakkale hospital, where Metropolitan Kyrillos is hospitalized, and sent the Deacon, Father Paisios, who is the director of his office, to stand by the Metropolitan.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...