Museum devoted to legendary Armenian intelligence officer to be established in Russia

A museum devoted to the Hero of the Soviet Union, legendary Armenian intelligence officer Gevorg Vardanyan will be established in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

The press service of the Consulate General of Armenia in Rostov-on-Don has informed that a plot of land has been allocated in the city center for the construction of this museum.

Vardanyan was born in Rostov-on-Don and is an honorary citizen of the city. In 2012, a star in Gevorg Vardanyan’s name was placed on Stars Avenue in the city.

https://news.am/eng/news/557246.html

