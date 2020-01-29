Meeting of Armenia and Azerbaijan FMs in Geneva is over

The meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov in Geneva is over, as reported on the Facebook page of Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan. According to the Naghdalyan, the meeting of the foreign ministers will continue on January 30.

“According to the accepted practice, a press release will be released based on the results of the meeting. As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated, a broad range of issues related to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are being touched upon during the meeting,” Naghdalyan said.

As reported earlier, the meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov kicked off in Geneva, and among the attendees were the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

https://news.am/eng/news/557340.html

