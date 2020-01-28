Over 400 Armenian citizens in China have responded to Armenia MFA’s call

More than 400 citizens of the Republic of Armenia located in the People’s Republic of China have responded to the call to stay in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and the Embassy of Armenia to China. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On January 27, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia issued a statement urging citizens of the Armenia to temporarily avoid visiting China and called on citizens located in China to stay in touch with the Embassy of Armenia to China and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

