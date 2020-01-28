Conference on Armenian refugees from Baku to be held in European Parliament

A conference on the situation of the Armenian minority in Soviet Azerbaijan in the last months of the existence of the Soviet Union will be held in the European Parliament on February 5.

The conference titled “The Forgotten Refugees: What Happened to the Armenians of Baku?” is organized by the European Armenian federation for Justice and Democracy (EAJD), mission of Armenia to the EU.

The keynote speakers are former deputy speaker of the House of Lords the Baroness Caroline Cox, lawyer and human rights advocate Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte and ULB lecturer David Babaev.

https://news.am/eng/news/557102.html

