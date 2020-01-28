Catholicos: Armenian Army Day is holiday of our whole nation

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II today issued a message on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the Armenian Army Day.

“The dedicated Armenian army was formed about three decades ago under hard conditions,” the message reads, in particular. “The holiday of the Armenian army is the holiday of our whole nation, every family and every person. By celebrating the Army Day, we express our gratitude to the dedicated people who have made an exceptional contribution to the victory of the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] heroic battle, the defense of the motherland, and the establishment and strengthening of the Armenian army.”

https://news.am/eng/news/556964.html

