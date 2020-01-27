We will miss you Kobe: Henrikh Mkhitaryan pays tribute to NBA legend – Public Radio of Armenia

We will miss you Kobe: Henrikh Mkhitaryan pays tribute to NBA legend

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitrayan has paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

“Saddening moment for the world of sports. An inspiration, an icon, an everlasting winner you have been for so many athletes,” Mkhitaryan said in a Twitter post.

“We will miss you Kobe,” he added.

Saddening moment for the world of sports. An inspiration, an icon, an everlasting winner you have been for so many athletes.

We will miss you Kobe #KobeBryant #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/uTtnUV2g9K — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...