India national holiday celebrated with colorful reception in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

A reception dedicated to the 70th anniversary of India’s Republic Day was held at Dvin Music Hall in Yerevan on Sunday, 26 January.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, representatives of the foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Armenia, government officials, MPs, political and public figures attended the event.

Prior to the official ceremony Deputy PM and Indian ambassador to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal as presided by the opening of “The Art of India” exhibition.

In his opening remarks Indian ambassador noted that relations between India and Armenia are rooted in centuries old cultural and political contacts.

“After the independence of Armenia, our relations have remained consistently excellent,” he said.

Kishan Dan Dewal recalled that Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan called India among 4-5 top priority countries for Armenia and added that they “are honored by this recognition”.

The diplomat also noted importance of last year’s meeting between Indian PM Narendra Modi and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, in turn, pointed to untapped potential of Armenia-India cooperation in various fields.

“I believe that with joint efforts we can achieve great success in developing our bilateral relations,” he said.

The official speeches were followed by colorful cultural performances with the participation of the students of the Yerevan State Medical University, Indian Armenian Friendship NGO, Masunk ensemble and Armenian qanun players.

News

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...