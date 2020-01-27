Armenian Film Society To Screen Baghdasar Aghpar With Filmmaker Sarky Mouradian

GLENDALE – Abril Bookstore’s Armenian Film Society will screen, for the first time in over 50 years, Sarky Mouradian’s classic black and white film from 1965, Baghdasar Aghpar starring Hagop Der Boghossian, Sonig Dulgerian, and Razmig Libaridian on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 7:30pm at Abril Bookstore – 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA. The screening and presentation will both be in Armenian (no subtitles). Admission is free for Armenian Film Society members. Temporary passes available for the general public. Call (818) 243-4112 for more information.

Baghdasar Aghpar is a classic Armenian theatrical parody written by Hagop Baronian and adapted to film for the first time by director Sarky Mouradian. In his days, Baronian had presented the uneducated yet wealthy villager, his adulterous and spoiled wife, his fake and opportunist friend, and his greedy lawyer. The corruption of those days is alive and well today and will definitely continue on tomorrow.

Filmmaker Sarky Mouradian

Sarky Mouradian is a filmmaker, television host, and music composer. He was born in Beirut in 1931. Performing music since age 16, he moved to Boston, Massachusetts in 1955 to continue his education in music. However, his main passion had always been in film. In 1960, he moved to Los Angeles where he attended “Theater of Arts” and began working in the film industry as an actor and director. His films include, Baghdasar Aghbar (1965), Sons of Sassoun (1973), Tears of Happiness (1975), Promise of Love (1978), and The Forty Days of Musa Dagh (1982). Mouradian established one of the first Armenian television shows in Los Angeles in 1978 titled, Armenian Teletime, where he hosted various Armenian celebrity performers and politicians. In 2016, he was awarded a gold medal by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Armenia.

https://massispost.com/2020/01/armenian-film-society-to-screen-baghdasar-aghpar-with-filmmaker-sarky-mouradian/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...