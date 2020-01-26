Armenia offers condolences to Turkey over deadly earthquake – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia has offered condolences to Turkey over the deadly earthquake.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims following yesterday’s terrible earthquake in Elazıg,” the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Twitter post.

“We wish speedy recovery to the injured and rehabilitation of affected areas of Turkey,” the Ministry added.

At least 31 people have been killed and more than 1,600 injured in a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey.

The magnitude-6.8 quake centered on the town of Sivrice in Elazig province caused buildings to collapse and sent residents rushing into the street.

Forty-five people have been rescued so far, with more than 20 feared to remain trapped, officials say.

