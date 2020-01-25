Armenian skaters reached the final at the 2020 European Figure Skating Championships

Armenian figure skaters Tina Karapetyan and Simon Senekal have reached the final in a pair event of the 2020 European Figure Skating Championships underway in Graz, Austria.

As the National Olympic Committee reported, the Armenian pair scored 61,25 points and was placed the 19th among 27 pairs representing 19 countries. The final will take place on January 25.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/01/25/Armenian-skaters-reached-the-final-at-the-2020-European-Figure-Skating-Championships/2228465

