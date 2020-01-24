Holocaust victims commemorated in Yerevan

A funeral event in memory of the victims of the Holocaust was held in Yerevan.

The event, organized by the Jewish community of Armenia, took place near the memorial to the victims of the Armenian and Jewish peoples’ genocides in one of the squares in the center of the Armenian capital.

According to French Ambassador to Armenia, Jonathan Lacotte, they hope that in the future this event, organized by the small Jewish community of Armenia, will be visited by more people in a country that more than anyone understands the importance of preserving memory.

https://news.am/eng/news/556406.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...