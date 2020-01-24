Diocese of Baltic States of the Armenian Apostolic Church established

On January 24, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians issued a Kontag on establishing Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Baltic states through separating the Armenian Church communities in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania from the diocese of Russia and Nor Nakhijevan.

As the information department at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reports, Bishop Vardan Navasardyan has been appointed as the new Head of the Diocese.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/01/24/Diocese-of-Baltic-States-of-the-Armenian-Apostolic-Church-established/2228418

