Armenia President at Fifth World Holocaust Forum, talks with heads of state, other top officials (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian participated in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, the presidential administration reports.

The forum in Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, brought together heads of state and other top officials from more than 40 countries.

Within the framework of the event, President Sarkissian had talks with US Vice President Mike Pence, Prince Charles of the United Kingdom, President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and President of the European Parliament David Sassoli.

Also, the President of Armenia and other leaders attending the forum laid wreaths to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising monument, and paid tribute to the victims of the Holocaust.

https://news.am/eng/news/556370.html

