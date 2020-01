Armenia PM notes about Old Yerevan hidden under Republic Square (VIDEO)

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan posted on Facebook a Government video, entitled “The Old City under Republic Square will be restored,” and made a respective post.

“And again about Old Yerevan hiding under Republic Square,” he wrote.

