Andrea Victorin says EU ready to support Armenia in medical education development

The EU is ready to support Armenia in the development of medical education, the head of the EU delegation in Armenia Andrea Victorin said at a scientific conference in connection with the Armenian victory in the HORIZON 2020 Twinning program.

According to her, science is the main component of solving the problem of jobs and raising the standard of living, and economic growth in Armenia and Europe is possible only if the scientific knowledge is integrated into the practical plane.

The goals of the EU and Armenia coincide, therefore we will continue to support the efforts of the Armenian government on the path to reforms in science and education, Andrea Victorin noted.

The accession of Armenia to the HORIZON program has opened up serious scientific opportunities for the country that can be realized through the cooperation of YSMU with European universities, she said.

Armenia was for the first time recognized as the winner of the HORIZON 2020 Twinning program presented by Yerevan State Medical University.

https://news.am/eng/news/556345.html

