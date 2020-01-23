Greeting text in Armenian is posted on Jerusalem street

Unprecedented security measures have been taken in Jerusalem on the occasion of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, which will take place today, Arevelk reported.

Heads of state from more than 40 countries and numerous other top officials have assembled at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian also arrived in Israel to attend this event.

A greeting text has been posted on the streets of Jerusalem in the languages of all participating countries, including in Armenian, which reads, “Welcome to Jerusalem,” in Armenian.

https://news.am/eng/news/556136.html

