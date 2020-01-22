Macron to participate in annual dinner of Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron will participate in the annual dinner of the Coordinating Council of the Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF), Co-chair of the CCAF, ARF Bureau member Murad Papazian told ARMENPRESS.

This year the dinner will take place on January 29. Murad Papazian also informed that famous Turkish historian Taner Akçam will be the honorable guest of the annual dinner.

The annual dinner will take place at l’Hôtel du Collectionneur. Emmanuel Macron is expected to give a speech.

In 2019, during the annual dinner of the CCAF, Emmanuel Macron announced about his intention to declare April 24 as the National Remembrance Day of the Armenian Genocide.

France recognized the Armenian Genocide in 2001 and criminalized its denial in 2016.

